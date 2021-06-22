Mattress Mack bets $2 million to win $22 million on Astros to win World Series this year

According to William Hill Sportsbook, it would be the biggest reported potential payout in U.S. sports betting history.

HOUSTON — Mattress Mack has never been afraid to make a big splash when it comes to betting big on his hometown teams.

This year is no different. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale put $2 million on the Astros to win the World Series this year at 10-1 odds. The payout would be $22 million.

He made the bet on Caesars Entertainment’s William Hill Indiana Sportsbook App.

“It’s very cool that William Hill took that large of a futures bet,” McIngvale said. “Kudos to William Hill for stepping up and taking that big bet. I’ve done a lot of bets with William Hill, and they’ve always been great to me. The execution has always been great.”

The Astros have the fifth-best odds, trailing the Dodgers (+360), White Sox (+700), Padres (+850) and Mets (+850). Before Wednesday's games, the Astros were tied for the second-best record in baseball.

“This is a potentially historic bet, and it’s one that we love to take,” said Eric Hession, Co-President of Sports for Caesars Entertainment. “We pride ourselves on our flexible limits in our sportsbooks and sports betting apps. This wager certainly makes baseball season a little more exciting for us, and we’re looking forward to seeing how that plays out.”

Here are some of the bets McIngvale has made:

