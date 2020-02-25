HOUSTON — A Houston artist has designed an Astros t-shirt that will likely be a big hit with fans.

The “Rise Up” design compares the battered Astros to the mythical Phoenix firebird rising from the ashes.

Artist Chris P with 713 Shirts teamed up with his friend Le Hoang Nguyen to offer the shirts to help raise money for a youth sports organization.

The Dayton Youth Sports Association Special Needs program offers baseball, basketball and flag football year-round.

Money raised from the t-shirts will help keep the program free for parents who are struggling financially while raising a child with special needs, board member Jay Matlock said.

Matlock, who started the popular Facebook page @HoustonAstrosNation, also coaches a special needs basketball team.

To get a t-shirt:

Make a $30 donation via PayPal to billing@daytonyouthsports.org

DM a screen shot of the donation receipt to Le Hoang Nguyen

Include your size S-5XL and address for shipping

