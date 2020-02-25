HOUSTON — Kids from around the state have spent many long hours getting their prize pigs, lambs and steers ready for the Houston Livestock Show.

But there’s a very different kind of rodeo competition designed for artsy students and the level of talent is really impressive.

The Rodeo’s School Art Program provides students the opportunity to show off their skills with a shot at earning scholarships.

The competition is fierce. In 2019, the Rodeo received more than 200,000 entries.

The categories include painting, colored drawing, monochromatic drawing and mixed media.

Judges named Anthony Vega from Pasadena ISD as the 2020 Grand Champion. His colored drawing of a cowboy and his horse is called “Morning Pep Talk.”

Amaris Shi from Fort Bend IDS was chosen as Reserve Champion with a colored drawing of a calf roper called “Roped In.”

Dozens of finalists will be displayed on the second floor of NRG Center throughout the rodeo before being auctioned off.

PHOTOS: 2020 Rodeo School Art Program winners Grand Champion: "Morning Pep Talk" by Anthony Vega from Pasadena ISD Reserve Champion: "Roped In" by Amaris Shi from Fort Bend ISD Mixed Medium Champion: "Heading Past Yonder" by Layla Perez from Magnolia ISD Painting champion: "Not Your Typical Cowgirl" by Chelsea Tang with Fort Bend ISD Colored Drawing champion: "Safe in My Arms" by Madison Gilbert from Klein ISD Monochromatic drawing champion: "Cowboy's Prayer" by Elena Cantu with Rice CISD 3D champion: "A Crazy Kind of Courage" by Spencer Johnson from Conroe ISD Junior High champion: "Three Points of View" by Grace Park from Fort Bend ISD Elementary champion: Kissed by the Moonlight by Angel Rios with New Caney ISD Reserve champion mixed medium: "Eventide" by Eileen Web from Victoria ISD Reserve painting champion: "Grace" by Jaydan Kisinger from Fort Bend ISD Reserve champion colored drawing: "Parade in the City" by Sophia Fu from Pearland ISD Reserve champion monochromatic drawing: "Keeping Watch" by Sean Green from Tomball ISD Reserve champion 3D: "Glad You're Home" by Savannah Johnston from Lamar ISD Junior High reserve champion: "The Preparation" by Tingyu Wu from Fort Bend ISD Elementary reserve champion: "After the Ride" by Jaden Whisneant from Warren ISD "Triple Threat" by Minnie Tran from Brazosport ISD "Our Walk to the Rodeo" by Priscilla Mach "Man's Best Friend" by Chelsea Hodge from Pearland ISD "Dust Storm" by Stephanie Han from Spring Branch ISD "8 Second Rush" by Chelsea Tran from Pearland ISD "Eye to Eye" by Tong Wang by Fort Bend ISD "Idyll" by Aristi Perea from Aldine ISD "Foul Gossip" by Joy Chung from Spring Branch ISD "Buford the Cow" by Ashlyn Ezzell from Clear Creek ISD "Waiting to Ride" by Amie Yoo from Spring Branch ISD "Everlasting Bond" by Kassandra Cantu from Pasadena ISD "Holy Cow" by Faith-Victoria Ni from Pearland ISD "Morning Greetings" by Seogene Lee from Katy ISD "Chicken Scratch" by Saira Khan from Fort Bend ISD "Hinata Bokko" by Hiori Mizuno from Katy ISD "To the Last Second" by Bea Jeon from Spring Branch ISD "First Time Rider" by Rachel Jeong from Katy ISD "A Day's Work" by Dalton Burke from Deer Park ISD "Resting at the Rodeo" by Annalyse Marie Arnett from Katy ISD "Beats a Rocking Chair" by Marco Sosa from Pasadena ISD "Meeting in the Middle" by Duong Tang from Brazosport ISD "Gentle Touch" by Alaina Sibley from Clear Creek ISD "My Turn in the Saddle" by Khondker Salim from Sealy ISD "Making the Cut" by Jessica Lu from Alvin ISD "Dairy or the Prairie" by Marissa Devivar from Pearland ISD "Texas Longhorn" by Soyeong Kang from Klein ISD "Chickens in Contrast" by Yeijin Jang from Katy ISD "Hanging onto Life's Ride" by Melody Lu from Katy ISD "Rusty Ride" by Addison Atkins from Brazosport ISD "Buck Off" by Virginia Liu from Lamar CISD "Ode to Boundless Departure" by Jessica Morcilla from Lamar CISD "Lonestar Cowboy" by Maya Poduval from Klein ISD "The Engineer" by Janice Liang from Houston ISD "A Chromatic Escape" by Savannah Johnston from Lamar CISD "Antiquity" by Stammy Gao from Fort Bend ISD "If Looks Could Kill" by Santiago Sanchez from Pasadena ISD "Friends are Forever" by Uma Kamath from Katy ISD "Sunkissed" by Jackelin Gutierrez from Alief ISD "Ride of Our Lives" by Hellen Cruz from Pasadena ISD "Heritage and Heartstrings" by Trinity Leger from Klein ISD "Unbreakable Bond" by Casey Tangen from New Caney ISD "Unconditional Love" by Nhu Pham from Tomball ISD "Rush Hour" by Micaela Nelson from Friendswood ISD "The Saddle Room" by Nicole Garcia from Pasadena ISD "Cow Face" by Cassie Toler from Clear Creek ISD "Western Throne" by Mia Huckman from Lamar CISD "Sunshine Sweetie" by McKenzie Grahmann from Brazosport ISD "A Natural-born Cowboy" by Charles Perido from Tomball ISD "Texas Pride" by Emily Pardo from Needville ISD "The Wandering Cowboy" by Shellie Phan from Aldine ISD "Gone Out the Window" by Angel Luo from Katy ISD "Papa's Loving Gaze" by Hyun Seok Jang from Katy ISD "A Ride Back Home" by Isabela Damian from Brazosport ISD "Company" by Richard Zhang from Ford Bend ISD "Traveler Awaits" from Aliyah Barreiro from Pasadena ISD "Trailblazer" by Raina Cline from Brazosport ISD

Last year’s Grand Champion drawing by Hector Maldonado was auctioned off for a record $240,000.

