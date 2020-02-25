HOUSTON — Kids from around the state have spent many long hours getting their prize pigs, lambs and steers ready for the Houston Livestock Show.
But there’s a very different kind of rodeo competition designed for artsy students and the level of talent is really impressive.
The Rodeo’s School Art Program provides students the opportunity to show off their skills with a shot at earning scholarships.
The competition is fierce. In 2019, the Rodeo received more than 200,000 entries.
The categories include painting, colored drawing, monochromatic drawing and mixed media.
Judges named Anthony Vega from Pasadena ISD as the 2020 Grand Champion. His colored drawing of a cowboy and his horse is called “Morning Pep Talk.”
Amaris Shi from Fort Bend IDS was chosen as Reserve Champion with a colored drawing of a calf roper called “Roped In.”
Dozens of finalists will be displayed on the second floor of NRG Center throughout the rodeo before being auctioned off.
Last year’s Grand Champion drawing by Hector Maldonado was auctioned off for a record $240,000.
