HOUSTON — Kids from around the state have spent many long hours getting their prize pigs, lambs and steers ready for the Houston Livestock Show.  

But there’s a very different kind of rodeo competition designed for artsy students and the level of talent is really impressive.

The Rodeo’s School Art Program provides students the opportunity to show off their skills with a shot at earning scholarships.

The competition is fierce. In 2019, the Rodeo received more than 200,000 entries.

The categories include painting, colored drawing, monochromatic drawing and mixed media.

RELATED: 20 reasons you should go to the 2020 Houston Rodeo

RELATED: What’s new at the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo?

Judges named Anthony Vega from Pasadena ISD as the 2020 Grand Champion. His colored drawing of a cowboy and his horse is called “Morning Pep Talk.”

Amaris Shi from Fort Bend IDS was chosen as Reserve Champion with a colored drawing of a calf roper called “Roped In.”

Dozens of finalists will be displayed on the second floor of NRG Center throughout the rodeo before being auctioned off.

PHOTOS: 2020 Rodeo School Art Program winners
01 / 72
Grand Champion: "Morning Pep Talk" by Anthony Vega from Pasadena ISD
02 / 72
Reserve Champion: "Roped In" by Amaris Shi from Fort Bend ISD
03 / 72
Mixed Medium Champion: "Heading Past Yonder" by Layla Perez from Magnolia ISD
04 / 72
Painting champion: "Not Your Typical Cowgirl" by Chelsea Tang with Fort Bend ISD
05 / 72
Colored Drawing champion: "Safe in My Arms" by Madison Gilbert from Klein ISD
06 / 72
Monochromatic drawing champion: "Cowboy's Prayer" by Elena Cantu with Rice CISD
07 / 72
3D champion: "A Crazy Kind of Courage" by Spencer Johnson from Conroe ISD
08 / 72
Junior High champion: "Three Points of View" by Grace Park from Fort Bend ISD
09 / 72
Elementary champion: Kissed by the Moonlight by Angel Rios with New Caney ISD
10 / 72
Reserve champion mixed medium: "Eventide" by Eileen Web from Victoria ISD
11 / 72
Reserve painting champion: "Grace" by Jaydan Kisinger from Fort Bend ISD
12 / 72
Reserve champion colored drawing: "Parade in the City" by Sophia Fu from Pearland ISD
13 / 72
Reserve champion monochromatic drawing: "Keeping Watch" by Sean Green from Tomball ISD
14 / 72
Reserve champion 3D: "Glad You're Home" by Savannah Johnston from Lamar ISD
15 / 72
Junior High reserve champion: "The Preparation" by Tingyu Wu from Fort Bend ISD
16 / 72
Elementary reserve champion: "After the Ride" by Jaden Whisneant from Warren ISD
17 / 72
"Triple Threat" by Minnie Tran from Brazosport ISD
18 / 72
"Our Walk to the Rodeo" by Priscilla Mach
19 / 72
"Man's Best Friend" by Chelsea Hodge from Pearland ISD
20 / 72
"Dust Storm" by Stephanie Han from Spring Branch ISD
21 / 72
"8 Second Rush" by Chelsea Tran from Pearland ISD
22 / 72
"Eye to Eye" by Tong Wang by Fort Bend ISD
23 / 72
"Idyll" by Aristi Perea from Aldine ISD
24 / 72
"Foul Gossip" by Joy Chung from Spring Branch ISD
25 / 72
"Buford the Cow" by Ashlyn Ezzell from Clear Creek ISD
26 / 72
"Waiting to Ride" by Amie Yoo from Spring Branch ISD
27 / 72
"Everlasting Bond" by Kassandra Cantu from Pasadena ISD
28 / 72
"Holy Cow" by Faith-Victoria Ni from Pearland ISD
29 / 72
"Morning Greetings" by Seogene Lee from Katy ISD
30 / 72
"Chicken Scratch" by Saira Khan from Fort Bend ISD
31 / 72
"Hinata Bokko" by Hiori Mizuno from Katy ISD
32 / 72
"To the Last Second" by Bea Jeon from Spring Branch ISD
33 / 72
"First Time Rider" by Rachel Jeong from Katy ISD
34 / 72
"A Day's Work" by Dalton Burke from Deer Park ISD
35 / 72
"Resting at the Rodeo" by Annalyse Marie Arnett from Katy ISD
36 / 72
"Beats a Rocking Chair" by Marco Sosa from Pasadena ISD
37 / 72
"Meeting in the Middle" by Duong Tang from Brazosport ISD
38 / 72
"Gentle Touch" by Alaina Sibley from Clear Creek ISD
39 / 72
"My Turn in the Saddle" by Khondker Salim from Sealy ISD
40 / 72
"Making the Cut" by Jessica Lu from Alvin ISD
41 / 72
"Dairy or the Prairie" by Marissa Devivar from Pearland ISD
42 / 72
"Texas Longhorn" by Soyeong Kang from Klein ISD
43 / 72
"Chickens in Contrast" by Yeijin Jang from Katy ISD
44 / 72
"Hanging onto Life's Ride" by Melody Lu from Katy ISD
45 / 72
"Rusty Ride" by Addison Atkins from Brazosport ISD
46 / 72
"Buck Off" by Virginia Liu from Lamar CISD
47 / 72
"Ode to Boundless Departure" by Jessica Morcilla from Lamar CISD
48 / 72
"Lonestar Cowboy" by Maya Poduval from Klein ISD
49 / 72
"The Engineer" by Janice Liang from Houston ISD
50 / 72
"A Chromatic Escape" by Savannah Johnston from Lamar CISD
51 / 72
"Antiquity" by Stammy Gao from Fort Bend ISD
52 / 72
"If Looks Could Kill" by Santiago Sanchez from Pasadena ISD
53 / 72
"Friends are Forever" by Uma Kamath from Katy ISD
54 / 72
"Sunkissed" by Jackelin Gutierrez from Alief ISD
55 / 72
"Ride of Our Lives" by Hellen Cruz from Pasadena ISD
56 / 72
"Heritage and Heartstrings" by Trinity Leger from Klein ISD
57 / 72
"Unbreakable Bond" by Casey Tangen from New Caney ISD
58 / 72
"Unconditional Love" by Nhu Pham from Tomball ISD
59 / 72
"Rush Hour" by Micaela Nelson from Friendswood ISD
60 / 72
"The Saddle Room" by Nicole Garcia from Pasadena ISD
61 / 72
"Cow Face" by Cassie Toler from Clear Creek ISD
62 / 72
"Western Throne" by Mia Huckman from Lamar CISD
63 / 72
"Sunshine Sweetie" by McKenzie Grahmann from Brazosport ISD
64 / 72
"A Natural-born Cowboy" by Charles Perido from Tomball ISD
65 / 72
"Texas Pride" by Emily Pardo from Needville ISD
66 / 72
"The Wandering Cowboy" by Shellie Phan from Aldine ISD
67 / 72
"Gone Out the Window" by Angel Luo from Katy ISD
68 / 72
"Papa's Loving Gaze" by Hyun Seok Jang from Katy ISD
69 / 72
"A Ride Back Home" by Isabela Damian from Brazosport ISD
70 / 72
"Company" by Richard Zhang from Ford Bend ISD
71 / 72
"Traveler Awaits" from Aliyah Barreiro from Pasadena ISD
72 / 72
"Trailblazer" by Raina Cline from Brazosport ISD

Last year’s Grand Champion drawing by Hector Maldonado was auctioned off for a record $240,000.

RELATED: Rodeo record: Pasadena student's drawing sells for $240K at school art auction

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

RELATED: ‘Until we meet again’ | Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe, Gianna at LA memorial

RELATED: Michael Jordan gives emotional tribute at Kobe Bryant memorial

RELATED: Altuve booed, hit by pitch in his first spring training game

RELATED: Spring mom paints cranial helmets for babies for free