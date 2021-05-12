Hall-of-Famer Reggie Jackson joins Crane Capital as special advisor

Jackson will serve as a special advisor to Astros owner Jim Crane with a focus on charitable and youth efforts.

HOUSTON — Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson has joined the Astros family as special advisor to owner and Chairman Jim Crane.

After a Hall-of Fame playing career with the Athletics, Orioles, Yankees and Angels, Jackson spent most of his post-playing career with the New York Yankees organization as a special advisor.

The Astros said, with his new role, Jackson will continue his contributions to the game with a focus on giving back to the community.

Jackson will bring his experience and expertise to support The Astros Foundation and The Astros Golf Foundation in key initiatives surrounding the growth of the game of baseball and the sport of golf for youth.

Jackson will lend his support to the Astros community efforts at both the Astros Youth Academy and the Chevron Center for Education and Golf, the latter being located at Memorial Park Golf Course, home of the Houston Open.

In addition to baseball, softball and golf instruction, both facilities provide educational programs for children and teens.

Jackson will also provide counsel to all Crane Capital companies and to The Astros Foundation on various diversity and inclusion initiatives.

As special advisor to the Astros owner, Jackson will advise and serve as an ambassador for various Crane business initiatives, including select baseball-related matters.