Astros

Astros' Michael Brantley to start rehab assignment with Sugar Land Space Cowboys

The Space Cowboys are taking on the Las Vegas Aviators at Constellation Field on Sunday. Tickets for the game are going for as low as $11.
Houston Astros' Michael Brantley flips his bat after lining out to end the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Monday, May 23, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Astros' left fielder Michael Brantley is scheduled to start his rehab assignment on Sunday with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys after undergoing right shoulder surgery in August, according to the team.

The Space Cowboys are taking on the Las Vegas Aviators at Constellation Field on Sunday. Tickets for the game are going for as low as $11.

Brantley hit 14 doubles, a triple and five home runs accounting for 26 RBI over 64 games in 2022, the Astros said. He's ranked within the top 10 in batting average in the American League each of the four years he's played for the Astros.

Your favorite uncle is coming to Sugar Land. Michael Brantley is scheduled to make a rehab appearance here at...

Posted by Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Thursday, April 20, 2023

