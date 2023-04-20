Astros' Michael Brantley to start rehab assignment with Sugar Land Space Cowboys

The Space Cowboys are taking on the Las Vegas Aviators at Constellation Field on Sunday. Tickets for the game are going for as low as $11.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Astros' left fielder Michael Brantley is scheduled to start his rehab assignment on Sunday with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys after undergoing right shoulder surgery in August, according to the team.

Brantley hit 14 doubles, a triple and five home runs accounting for 26 RBI over 64 games in 2022, the Astros said. He's ranked within the top 10 in batting average in the American League each of the four years he's played for the Astros.