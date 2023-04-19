'Chas Chomp' guys throw out first pitch at Astros game

The super fans made a name for themselves during last year's World Series but it was a social media movement this year that landed them on the big stage this year.

HOUSTON — For a couple of Astros fans, Wednesday was their lucky night.

You might have seen the "Chas Chop" guys before. They're the ones responsible for creating the hand motion to show support for Astros outfielder Chas McCormick.

So, with McCormich on the injured list, why was Wednesday so special?

Scott Agruso and Evan Sattem got to throw out the first pitch ahead of the Astros-Blue Jays series finale.

It's something every fan dreams about and they got to take part in the tradition thanks to their fandom.

"It's been a childhood dream," Agruso said. "I am throwing the first pitch right there, right there on the mound."

The super fans made a name for themselves during last year's World Series but it was a social media movement this year that landed them in the center of the stage at Minute Maid Park.

A few weeks ago, they circled April 19 on the calendar. It's McCormick's birthday. It's the day the team was giving away his replica rings.

"And we thought, like, the best opportunity we are ever going to have to end up on that mound to do this is tonight. And so we reached out, I made a post on Twitter a couple of weeks ago that got some traction," Agruso said.

YEAH I DID https://t.co/EQXICg6d9V — Scott Agruso (@ChasChomp) April 19, 2023

It worked. They got the call.

"I don't know where it's landing but I'm going to throw it hard," Agruso said.

When the moment came, Agruso delivered.

"I've thought about that moment my entire life. Like, would I bounce it? Would it end up in the dugout? But I threw a strike," he said.

The duo said they were grateful that the Astros made it happen.

"We couldn't be more grateful," Agruso said.

"We've been coming to Astros games since high school and getting into shenanigans and yelling at players and starting chants from the stands and it's culminated in this," Sattem said.

A perfect strike.