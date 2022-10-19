x
Astros

Astros ace Justin Verlander sets MLB record for most postseason strikeouts

Verlander gave up one run – a solo shot to Harrison Bader -- while striking out 11 Yankees in six innings.

HOUSTON — It was a record-setting night for Astros ace Justin Verlander, who returned to his Hall-of-Fame form Wednesday night in Houston’s opening game of the American League Championship Series against New York. 

Verlander gave up one run – a solo shot to Harrison Bader -- while striking out 11 Yankees in six innings.  He left after six innings with the game tied at 1. Houston would go on to win, 4-2 to take a 1-0 series lead over New York in the ALCS.  

With the strikeouts, Verlander became the all-time leader in MLB postseason strikeouts with 219.  He also tied a personal record with six consecutive strikeouts in the postseason.

RELATED: ALCS Game 1: Verlander Ks 11 to lead Astros over Yankees 4-2 in ALCS

Verlander would set another record before the night was over.  His 11 strikeouts gave him eight career double-digit strikeout games in the postseason. No pitcher has done that more. 

RELATED: 'Chas Chomp' takes over Minute Maid Park -- and Twitter -- after McCormick's homer

It was a good bounce-back game for Verlander who struggled in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against Seattle, giving up six runs.  It was a game the Astros would win, 8-7, thanks to a Yordan Alvarez three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth.  

The Astros haven’t lost since.

