Here's how the 'Chas chomp' started and what Chas McCormick thinks about it

Everyone saw the dugout doing the Chas Chomp after McCormick's Game 1 homer, so what does it mean?

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros hit three solo home runs Wednesday in their Game 1 win over the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

One of those home runs -- the one off the bat of Astros' outfielder Chas McCormick -- had Twitter buzzing. That's because the national TV cameras captured fans and even a couple Astros players, including Justin Verlander and Yuli Gurriel, doing the 'Chas chomp' as McCormick rounded the bases.

Editor's note: Video above is from fans celebrating a Game 1 win

And while most on social media were celebrating the home run and catchy gesture, others were wondering just where and how the 'Chas chomp' started.

Someone explain, why the gator chomp for Chas? — Mark Deska Ŧ🌵 (@MDeskaTTU) October 20, 2022

First, a look at McCormick's home run...and the 'Chas chomp.' His explanation is below that.

Origin of the chomp

After the game, McCormick addressed the celebration, saying it began sometime last season with a fan in the crowd. But the true origin is a mystery to him, too.

The man in the crowd dons an alligator suit and sometimes sits behind home plate. Sometimes he sits in right field. Wherever he is, McCormick said the chant catches his attention.

"It pumps me up," he said.

However it started, it's become a thing; a thing Astros fans want to see again after the ALCS, just like they did after the Astros eliminated Seattle.

#KHOU11 No one had more during the celebration than @chazzyfizzz Chas McCormick pic.twitter.com/Ana23Xv0jb — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 16, 2022