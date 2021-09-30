Live blog: Correa's homer has Astros up 3-2 over Rays

Houston needs one more win or the Mariners to lose one more game this season in order to clinch the division title.

HOUSTON — The Astros are trying to clinch the American League West division title for a second straight night.

All they need to do is beat the Rays.

Houston's magic number is still at 1, which means they can win the division if they win one more game or the Seattle Mariners lose another game this season.

Here's how Thursday night's game went:

Lance McCullers started for Houston while the Rays went with Collin McHugh for an inning before turning to Ryan Yarbrough.

Pitching was the name of the game through the first three scoreless frames.

In the bottom of the fourth, Carlos Correa got the Astros in the run column with a three-run homer to left.

Home run on his bobblehead night? That'll make the haters scream.#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/QX8UHNzyyW — Houston Astros (@astros) October 1, 2021