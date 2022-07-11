Here's what happens when you Google 'Astros'

We're celebrating the Astros championship today. So is Google.

HOUSTON — We’re celebrating the Houston Astros today with a World Series victory parade, and Google is celebrating them, too!

This morning, KHOU 11 digital anchor Brandi Smith searched Google and when she ran a search for ‘Astros,’ Google responded.

Not only did she get plenty of Astros content and recaps of their World Series-winning games, she also got fireworks all over the Google search results page!

Check out this tweet from Rekha Muddaraj of Brandi demonstrating what happens.

