George Springer agrees to deal with Blue Jays, reports say

The fan favorite is heading to Toronto after reportedly agreeing to a 6-year, $150 million deal with the Blue Jays.

HOUSTON — This one hurts. We all knew it was coming but we didn't want it to be real.

Springer and Jays agree at $150M for 6 years — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 20, 2021

Outfielder George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a deal, sources familiar with the situation tell ESPN.



Springer is headed to Dunedin for a physical. And if all goes according to plan, Toronto will get the star it’s been looking for all winter. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 20, 2021

The 31-year-old outfielder spent his first seven seasons in a Houston uniform and grew into one of the Houston Astros' franchise greats.

He earned 2017 World Series MVP honors and was named to three All-Star Games.

Springer hit .270 with 174 homers and 458 RBI in 795 games for the Astros. He also was in the top 13 in MVP voting three out of the last four seasons.

According to the reports, Springer's deal is contingent on a physical.

MLB Pipeline reported the Astros will get a comp pick after the fourth round and Toronto will forfeit its second-highest pick (54 overall) and $500,000 from its international bonus pool money.