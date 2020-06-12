Congrats, newlyweds! Alex Bregman gets married to Reagan Howard

The couple announced their engagement in January and made it official in the last month of 2020.

HOUSTON — Another Astro off the market, officially!

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is now married to Reagan Elizabeth Howard.

The couple announced their engagement in January and Howard posted a photo from their wedding to her Instagram account on Sunday evening with the caption, "Married to my best friend."

Bregman, 26, is preparing for his fifth full season with the Astros. Last season, he hit .242 with 6 homers and 22 RBI. An injury kept him sidelined for a handful of games during the 60-game, COVID-shortened season.