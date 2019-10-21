The Astros are heading to the World Series. Yeah, you know that already. We’re still celebrating the weekend win over that New York team.

And while our sights are now set squarely on the Nationals, let’s go back one more time to see some of the best celebrations you had when Jose Altuve hit that blast that sent the Astros to baseball's Fall Classic.

And if you had a great reaction to the game or fan photos, we want to see. Email a video clip or photo to us at newstips@khouc.om.

Go Astros!!

