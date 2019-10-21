HOUSTON — Someone is having a little fun at the expense of the New York Yankees following their series loss to the Astros on Saturday.

On the franchise’s Wikipedia entry, it was edited to reflect that they were now “owned” by Astros star and Game 6 hero Jose Altuve.

Altuve hit a two-run home-run in the bottom of the ninth inning to win the game and clinch the American League pennant for the Astros.

Altuve was also named ALCS MVP for his performance against the Yankees in the series.

At least the editor was kind enough to still list Hal and Hank Steinbrenner as co-chairmen.

While the entry was corrected on Monday, it is clear that Altuve had the Yankees number in the playoffs.

