Singer, songwriter Eric Burton sings national anthem during Game 1 of World Series

Eric Burton is the co-founder of Black Pumas, a band that has been nominated for six Grammy Awards, including best rock album and best rock performance.

HOUSTON — Singer and songwriter Eric Burton sang the national anthem during Game 1 of the World Series Friday.

Black Pumas is no stranger to stages as the group has performed on the Grammys, Today Show, the Late Show, Tiny Desk Concert, Jimmy Kimmel Live and even Biden's Inauguration, according to Black Pumas YouTube page.

Burton and the other member of Black Pumas, Adrian Quesada, were complete strangers before they came up with the concept for the band, according to an article posted by RollingStone. Burton had no track record in the business before Quesada reached out to him to sing on some new instrumental he'd been recording, but Burton blew him off for some time before calling him back, RollingStone said. And the rest is history, as they say.

The two would later go on to compete against some of the music industry's most popular performers including Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish, just to name a few.

Eric Burton was announced as the World Series Game 1 national anthem singer on Thursday. He confirmed the announcement with a post on his Instagram page with a simple caption that read, "Honored."

The Houston Astros are taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series.

Games 1 and 2 will be held in Houston. The first pitch for both games is 7:03 p.m.