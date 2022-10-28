Live updates: Astros set roster ahead of World Series against Phillies

The World Series between the Astros and Phillies gets underway with Game 1 at Minute Maid Park tonight.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are set to host the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday in Game 1 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros finished 106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season, while the Phillies 87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season.

The Astros are back in World Series for the second consecutive season and the fourth time in six years. After winning the franchise's fifth pennant, the Astros are seeking a second championship.

The only players remaining from the 2017 World Series squad on this year's AL Championship Series roster are Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander, Lance McCullers Jr., and Yuli Gurriel. Still, this chase presents another chance at redemption after the Astros lost the 2021 World Series to Atlanta in six games.

Back in the postseason for the first time in 11 years, the Phillies were the lowest seed in the National League playoffs after clinching a spot with a 3-0 win on Oct. 3 at Houston, of all places.

The Phillies went 9-2 against St. Louis, Atlanta, and San Diego to become the first third-place team in baseball history to reach World Series.

The Phillies were the most recent opponent to defeat the Astros when the teams opened their final series of the regular season on Oct. 3 in Houston.

What time does the World Series start?

The first pitch for Game 1 of the World Series will be at 7:03 p.m. Central Time. The Astros are hosting a special postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 1 of the World Series. Fans with a game ticket can get in starting at 4 p.m.

Full World Series schedule:

(All times CT)

Game 1, Friday, at Houston, 7:03 p.m.

Game 2, Saturday, at Houston, 7:03 p.m.

Game 3, Monday, Oct. 31, at Philadelphia, 7:03 p.m.

Game 4, Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Philadelphia, 7:03 p.m.

x-Game 5, Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Philadelphia, 7:03 p.m.

x-Game 6, Friday, Nov. 4, at Houston, 7:03 p.m.

x-Game 7, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Houston, 7:03 p.m.

x-if necessary.

Where is the 2022 World Series being played?

Game 1 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies is being played at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The ballpark is located at 501 Crawford St, Houston.

The roof will be closed for Game 1 and likely for Game 2. Major League Baseball makes that decision during the World Series.

Who is pitching Game 1 World Series?

Aaron Nola starts for the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies and Justin Verlander will be on the mound for the American League champion Houston Astros. This season, Nola was 11-13, with a 3.25 ERA, .96 WHIP, and 235 strikeouts, while Verlander was 18-4, with a 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, and 185 strikeouts.

What you need to know if you are heading to the game

World Series Game 1 preview

The Houston Astros are 106-56 overall and 55-26 in home games. Astros hitters have a collective .423 slugging percentage to rank fifth in MLB.

The Philadelphia Phillies are gone 40-41 on the road and 87-75 overall. The Phillies have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .421.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season. The Astros won the regular season series 2-1.

Top performers

Alex Bregman has 38 doubles, 23 home runs and 93 RBI while hitting .259 for the Astros. Yuli Gurriel is 13-for-39 with two home runs over the past 10 games. Jeremy Peña pas been clutch throughout the postseason, hitting .303 with three home runs, including the game-winner in Game 3 of the ALDS against Seattle.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 70 extra base hits (21 doubles, three triples and 46 home runs). Bryce Harper is 18-for-40 with six doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Last 10 games

Astros: 9-1, .251 batting average, 1.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .245 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Injuries

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Odds for Game 1

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -168, Phillies +143; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

Top World Series headlines

A quick look at some of the headlines leading into the World Series:

Pre-game festivities

Six-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and Black Pumas co-founder Eric Burton will sing the Star Spangled Banner before Game 1.

In honor of the Astros’ celebration of 60 years of professional baseball in Houston, legendary Astros outfielder, 2022 Astros Hall of Fame inductee and key contributor in the 1980 NLCS vs. the Philadelphia Phillies, Terry Puhl, will throw out a ceremonial first pitch, the team said in a release.