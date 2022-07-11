Astros fans' DIY Jeremy Peña jerseys

All you need is the jersey of a certain former Astros players and some tape.

HOUSTON — It seems to have been a trend during the World Series. Carlos Correa fans are rocking their jersey with pride, and with a bit of a twist.

You see, Correa played with the Astros until the superstar shortstop left for Minnesota in free agency. The top overall pick in 2012, Correa spent his entire seven-year career with the Astros, becoming the face of the franchise and the undisputed leader of the team.

After he left, the Astros picked up rookie Jeremy Peña. In 2015, Peña was drafted in the 39th round of the MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves, but he decided to skip signing to go to college, playing three seasons at the University of Maine before being drafted in the third round by the Astros, and he signed.

It didn’t take long for Peña to seal the deal as a fan favorite, especially after such a hot World Series run and nail-biting win. Not only are fans throwing up hearts, mimicking Peña’s signature move and dedication to his mom, they’re also altering their Correa jerseys by DIYing Peña’s name and number over Correa’s in black tape.

Is it really a surprise that he’s won the city’s heart? He’s the first rookie shortstop to win a Gold Glove for his outstanding defense in his first season. He is also the first rookie position player to be named World Series MVP after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Plus, he is the AL Championship Series MVP this season.