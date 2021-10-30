x
Braves' Dylan Lee has shortest World Series outing in 18 years

Dylan Lee was making his starting debut in the World Series.
Credit: AP
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Dylan Lee leaves the game during the first inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA — Atlanta's Dylan Lee became the first pitcher to make his first big league start in the World Series Saturday night in Game 4.

The 27-year-old lasted four batters and 15 pitches against Houston.

He allowed one run while getting one out, the shortest start in the Series since the Yankees’ David Wells in Game 5 of 2003.

Lee allowed an infield single to Jose Altuve to lead off the game. Michael Brantley drew a walk before Alex Bregman struck out. Yordan Alvarez walked to load up the bases and that’s when Lee got the hook.

Kyle Wright came in for the bases-loaded jam and got Carlos Correa to ground into a fielder’s choice with Altuve scoring.

