Braves' Dylan Lee has shortest World Series outing in 18 years

Dylan Lee was making his starting debut in the World Series.

ATLANTA — Atlanta's Dylan Lee became the first pitcher to make his first big league start in the World Series Saturday night in Game 4.

The 27-year-old lasted four batters and 15 pitches against Houston.

He allowed one run while getting one out, the shortest start in the Series since the Yankees’ David Wells in Game 5 of 2003.

Lee allowed an infield single to Jose Altuve to lead off the game. Michael Brantley drew a walk before Alex Bregman struck out. Yordan Alvarez walked to load up the bases and that’s when Lee got the hook.