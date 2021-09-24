Yordan Alvarez, Yuli Gurriel highlight the mark Cuban-born players are making in MLB

Alvarez won the ALCS Most Valuable Player. Gurriel was AL batting champ. They're among the new Cuban-born superstars in MLB.

HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez was the Most Valuable Player in the American League Championship Series. The Houston Astros’ Cuban-born slugger hit .522 with one homer, three doubles, one triple and six RBI in Houston’s six-game victory over Boston.

Alvarez is one of many Cuban players who have taken baseball up a notch in the postseason.

Alvarez and Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel – who won the American League batting title -- are both from Cuba. Houston's Aledmys Díaz is, too.

The influence of Cuban-born players on the game has been apparent in the postseason. The Chicago White Sox – who the Astros beat in the American League Divisional Series – had four Cuban-born players in their starting lineup. The Astros and Rays both had two.

A USA Today article published before the postseason started showed that you could make a full and powerful American League lineup of just Cuban-born players.

Here’s that lineup, which is impressive since, according to USA Today, there were only 19 Cuban-born players on Major League rosters to start the season.

C: Yasmani Grandal, White Sox (.240, 23 HR, 62 RBI)

1B: José Abreu, White Sox (.261, 30, 117)

2B: Yoán Moncada, White Sox (.263, 14, 61)

3B: Yandy Díaz, Rays (.256, 13, 64)

SS: José Iglesias, Red Sox (.271, 9, 48)

RF: Randy Arozarena, Rays (.274, 20, 69)

CF: Luis Robert, White Sox (.338, 13, 43)

LF: Yordan Álvarez, Astros (.277, 33, 104)

DH: Yuli Gurriel, Astros (.319, 15, 81)

Alvarez couldn’t be more proud as he told our Daniel Gotera, in Spanish.

I asked Astros LF/DH Yordan Alvarez today about how much pride he has in being part of a new wave of young Cuban talent that is making a name for themselves in the big leagues. Translation in thread. pic.twitter.com/b8OIUFbAmC — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 25, 2021

Gotera translated Alvarez, who said, "Being a part of that group makes me feel special, first and foremost. No one besides the Cuban people understand the sacrifices that we have to make not just in Cuba, but to get here. I think every Cuban that is able to get here and succeed ... I'm very proud of that group."

And the pipeline of Cuban-born players heading to the Astros continues.

The Cuban prospect pipeline is strong to Houston. Over the past 5 years, here are some of the names of Cuban players who have signed with the Astros, per @francysromero10. (Thread)



-Yuli Gurriel

-Yordan Álvarez

-Elián Rodríguez

-Pedro León

-Franny Cobos

(Continued) https://t.co/FyD1bq7Vvn — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) August 18, 2021

