HOUSTON — All fans attending the Aug. 19 game against the Detroit Tigers and the Sept. 9 game against the Oakland Athletics will get a 2005 National League Champions replica ring.

The replica rings are presented by Gallery Furniture, with the Aug.19 date featuring Craig Biggio and the Sept. 9 one featuring Jeff Bagwell. The full promotional schedule can be found here.

The Astros had plenty of success last year when they gave away 2017 championship replica rings at six different games.

“Since the World Champions replica rings were so popular with Astros fans last year, we wanted to give them another item wear and collect,” said Astros President of Business Operations Reid Ryan.

The rings will start to be distributed at all entry gates 3 hours prior to the first pitch until the start of the 6th inning. The giveaway will be limited, so make sure to show up early with your tickets!

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU:

Death toll rises as more El Paso shooting victims die in hospital Monday

Maleah Davis update: DA's office files new charge against Derion Vence

Closing arguments resume in second trial for David Temple