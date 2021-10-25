5 Astros players named Silver Slugger finalists

Managers and coaches vote for the top hitters in their positions for each league and the winners will be announced next month.

HOUSTON — Five Astros players are finalists for Louisville Slugger 2021 Silver Slugger Awards.

The Astros and Blue Jays tied for the highest number of players in the American League.

Managers and coaches vote for the top hitters in their positions for each league and the winners will be announced next month.

Silver Slugger finalists - American League

1st Base: Yuli Gurriel, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto), Matt Olson (Oakland)

2nd Base: Jose Altuve, Marcus Semien (Toronto), DJ LeMahieu (New York), Jorge Polanco (Minnesota)

3rd Base: Rafael Devers (Boston), Jose Ramirez (Cleveland), Kyle Seager (Seattle)

Shortstop: Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts (Boston), Tim Anderson (Chicago), Bo Bichette (Toronto)

Outfielder: Kyle Tucker, Cedric Mullins (Baltimore), Teoscar Hernández (Toronto), Aaron Judge (New York), Mitch Haniger (Seattle), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Toronto), Hunter Renfroe (Boston), Randy Arozarena (Tampa Bay)

Catcher: Salvador Perez (Kansas City), Mike Zunino (Tampa Bay), Gary Sánchez (New York)

Designated Hitter: Yordan Álvarez, Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles), Giancarlo Stanton (New York), Joey Gallo (New York), Nelson Cruz (Tampa Bay)

Silver Slugger finalists - National League

1st Base: Freddie Freeman (Atlanta), Joey Votto (Cincinnati), Paul Goldschmidt (St. Louis), Max Muncy (Los Angeles)

2nd Base: Ozzie Albies (Atlanta), Jonathan India (Cincinnati), Jake Cronenworth (San Diego), Justin Turner (Los Angeles)

3rd Base: Austin Riley (Atlanta), Manny Machado (San Diego), Nolan Arenado (St. Louis), Patrick Wisdom (Chicago)

Shortstop: Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego), Brandon Crawford (San Francisco), Trea Turner (Los Angeles), Willy Adames (Milwaukee)

Outfielder: Juan Soto (Washington), Nick Castellanos (Cincinnati), Bryce Harper (Philadelphia), Bryan Reynolds (Pittsburgh), Adam Duvall (Atlanta), Jesse Winker (Cincinnati), Tyler O’Neill (St. Louis)

Catcher: Buster Posey (San Francisco), Will Smith (Los Angeles), J.T. Realmuto (Philadelphia), Omar Narváez (Milwaukee)

Pitcher: German Marquez (Colorado), Max Fried (Atlanta), Jacob DeGrom (New York), Madison Bumgarner (Arizona)

All winners of the Silver Slugger Awards will be voted on by MLB managers and coaches.

Each team manager will allow three coaches to make their own choices, making four votes per team. They’ll pick who they believe to be the best offensive producer in their position. Votes are based on their impressions of the finalist and that finalist’s offensive statistics (home runs, batting averages, OPS, etc.).