The World champion Houston Astros have a shot at setting a new MLB record tonight if they beat the Chicago White Sox. It would be their 11th straight Opening Day win, something no other Major League team has accomplished.

The Astros haven't lost an opener since 2012.

They're currently tied with the Boston Beaneaters (Seriously.) who had 10 straight wins from 1887-1896.

Four teams have won nine straight Opening Day games but the last one to do that was the Seattle Mariners in 2015.

Longest Opening Day winning streaks in MLB