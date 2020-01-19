HOUSTON — The Houston Astros on Saturday announced six former players will be inducted to the Astros Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Lance Berkman, Cesar Cedeno, Roy Hofheinz, Roy Oswalt, Billy Wagner and Bob Watson will join the 16 members who were inducted in the inaugural Astros Hall of Fame in 2019.

There will be an induction ceremony on Aug. 8 prior to the game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Each inductee will receive an Astros Hall of Fame sports coat and custom Hall of Fame plaque that will be put in Hall of Fame Alley on the main concourse of Minute Maid Park in left-center field.

The 2020 Astros Hall of Fame class marks the first class that was voted on by the Astros Hall of Fame Committee, which is comprised of 11 individuals.

