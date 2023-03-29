Astros fans, see how you can get a free Jumbo Jack this season

You will want to pay attention to how many runs the defending World Series champs score at Minute Maid Park this season.

HOUSTON — Getting a Jumbo Jack hamburger could get a lot easier in the Houston area with the start of the Astros baseball season.

The Astros announced a new offer from Jack-in-the-Box Wednesday morning. The team said that this season, every time the Astros score three runs or more at home, Jack-in-the-Box customers can get a free Jumbo Jack with a purchase of a large drink.

The offer is only available at participating locations, and if you want cheese on it, that cost extra.

For reference, the Astros scored three or more runs at home 59 times last season en route to their second World Series Trophy.

Get those Jumbo Jacks ready.