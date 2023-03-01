Why drive to Minute Maid Park yourself when you can hop on the 'Astros shuttle?'

Have tickets to an Astros game and need a ride? The Original Ninfa's on Navigation has you covered!

HOUSTON — For those who already have their hands on some Astros tickets and haven't quite figured out how they are getting to the ballpark, we have some good news for you!

The Original Ninfa's on Navigation is bringing back its Astros shuttle, which provides FREE rides to Minute Maid Park with any purchase from the restaurant.

The shuttle will run continuously during every Astros home game, beginning one hour before the first pitch and ending one hour after the game is over.

The shuttle's first ride will be on March 28 for the Astros' exhibition game against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

Shuttle riders can park at Ninfa's. Pick-up and drop-off will be at the corner of St. Emanuel Street and Congress Street, which is a five-minute walk to Minute Maid Park.

The Astros' home opener is scheduled for March 30 against the Chicago White Sox.