Astros players get new jewelry from Trae Tha Truth for winning World Series

Trae Tha Truth teamed up with Iceman Nick to give out some special diamond pendants with the throwback Astros logo.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Rapper and philanthropist Trae Tha Truth and celebrity jeweler Iceman Nick are adding to the Houston Astros' jewelry collection!

The duo presented some of the players, including World Series MVP Jeremy Peña, custom diamond pendants with the throwback Astros shooting star logo.

About 60 of the pendants were made to be given out to most of the organization.

"They fight for the city consistently," Trae said before handing out the new ice. "It's only right that the city continue to fight for them and ride for them."

The diamond pendants and necklaces are just the most recent ways for the organization to celebrate its second World Series win.

Earlier this month, Peña became one of the first players to get outfitted for his custom grillz by celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang. Dang also made custom grillz for the Astros to celebrate their 2017 World Series Championship.

Trae's efforts to uplift Houston are well documented. Recently he also converted an HISD classroom into a store-like experience for students experiencing homelessness.

Young Elementary School in Sunnyside converted a classroom to hold food, clothes, shoes, supplies and more with Trae's help. Most importantly, it's all free.