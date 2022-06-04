x
Astros

Astros Opening Day: Starting lineup against the Angels; official watch party details; and more!

It's finally time to play ball and Astros fans are pumped and rarin' to go! Here's a preview of this weekend's four-game series.

HOUSTON — Batter up! The 2022 baseball season is finally here and the Houston Astros open their season on the road tonight for a four-game series in Los Angeles. They take on the Angels at 9:04 p.m. Central. 

The Astros have won nine straight games on Opening Day, which ties as the longest streak in the Majors since 1900. 

Starting pitchers are lefty Framber Valdez for the Astros, making his first career Opening Day start, and Shohei Ohtani is on the mound for the Angels. It will also be his first time to start on Opening Day.

RELATED: 2022 Houston Astros: Season outlook for the defending AL champions

The Astros just released their starting lineup and Jose Altuve is leadoff man again. 

  1. Jose Altuve 2B
  2. Michael Brantley DH
  3. Alex Bregman 3B
  4. Yordan Alvarez LF
  5. Yuli Gurriel 1B
  6. Kyle Tucker RF
  7. Jeremy Pena  SS
  8. Chas McCormick CF
  9. Martin Maldonado C

The Astros have dominated the American League West Division four times in the last five years and have advanced to the AL Championship Series five consecutive times. They're expected to contend again and are early favorites to win the ALCS.

This season, they'll have to do it without superstar shortstop Carlos Correa who left for the Minnesota Twins. But, Justin Verlander is back after season-ending Tommy John surgery in 2021.

Houston Astros Justin Verlander pitches in the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Astros Opening Day Watch Party

True blue (and orange) fans can head downtown where the Astros are hosting the Budweiser Watch Party at Pitch 25 Beer Park located at 2120 Walker. It starts at 7 p.m. and will include live music, prizes, Astros alumni, Orbit and the Shooting Stars. 

Astros FanFest Sunday

Come out to Minute Maid Park for Astros FanFest starting at 1 p.m. See the all-new Astros City Connect jerseys, then stay for the Astros watch party to see the game on El Grande. Game time Sunday is 3:07 p.m.

WATCH: Three key things the Astros need to win another championship

Astros Home Opener

The Astros open at home on Monday, April 18, at 7:10 p.m. against the Angels. 

There will be a pregame ceremony to unveil the 2021 American League Championship. There will also be a ring ceremony, giveaways and more!

Find Opening Day Tickets

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve rests his head on his bat as he watches batting practice during spring training baseball workouts Monday, March 21, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

