Astros Opening Day: Starting lineup against the Angels; official watch party details; and more!

It's finally time to play ball and Astros fans are pumped and rarin' to go! Here's a preview of this weekend's four-game series.

HOUSTON — Batter up! The 2022 baseball season is finally here and the Houston Astros open their season on the road tonight for a four-game series in Los Angeles. They take on the Angels at 9:04 p.m. Central.

The Astros have won nine straight games on Opening Day, which ties as the longest streak in the Majors since 1900.

Starting pitchers are lefty Framber Valdez for the Astros, making his first career Opening Day start, and Shohei Ohtani is on the mound for the Angels. It will also be his first time to start on Opening Day.

The Astros just released their starting lineup and Jose Altuve is leadoff man again.

This year, we're aiming for the pinnacle.



We’re ready to #LevelUp. pic.twitter.com/QkiYyRhUBi — Houston Astros (@astros) March 11, 2022

The Astros have dominated the American League West Division four times in the last five years and have advanced to the AL Championship Series five consecutive times. They're expected to contend again and are early favorites to win the ALCS.

This season, they'll have to do it without superstar shortstop Carlos Correa who left for the Minnesota Twins. But, Justin Verlander is back after season-ending Tommy John surgery in 2021.

Astros Opening Day Watch Party

True blue (and orange) fans can head downtown where the Astros are hosting the Budweiser Watch Party at Pitch 25 Beer Park located at 2120 Walker. It starts at 7 p.m. and will include live music, prizes, Astros alumni, Orbit and the Shooting Stars.

Astros FanFest Sunday

Come out to Minute Maid Park for Astros FanFest starting at 1 p.m. See the all-new Astros City Connect jerseys, then stay for the Astros watch party to see the game on El Grande. Game time Sunday is 3:07 p.m.

Astros Home Opener

The Astros open at home on Monday, April 18, at 7:10 p.m. against the Angels.