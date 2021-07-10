Astros Brantley, Pressly will not attend the All-Star Game

Earlier in the week, stars Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve opted of participating in the All-Star Game.

Astros outfielder Michael Brantley and pitcher Ryan Pressly will not participate in the All-Star Game, the team announced Saturday.

The game is scheduled for Tuesday at Coors Field in Denver, Colo.

Brantley will use the break to rest an injury (right side soreness) and Pressly has chosen to remain home with his wife, who is expecting their first child.

Pressly released the following statement:

“After careful consideration, I have decided to stay home during All-Star weekend with my wife Kat to prepare for the upcoming birth of our first child Wyatt, who is due very soon. I am extremely grateful to be selected for my second All-Star Game, but my place is at my wife’s side at this late stage of her pregnancy.”

Earlier in the week, stars Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve opted of participating in the All-Star Game.

Altuve cited needing the time off to deal with unspecified “issues” with his left leg as his reason for pulling out of the game.

Correa, a shortstop who received his second All-Star nod this season, decided to skip the game to spend time with his wife Daniella, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child.