Astros

Astros stars Correa, Altuve will not play in All-Star game

Both players were named reserves for the game Tuesday night in Denver.
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, left, and Jose Altuve celebrate the team's win over the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON — Houston Astros stars Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa will not play in next week’s All-Star Game.

Both players were named reserves for the game Tuesday night in Denver.

Altuve, a second baseman, cited needing the time off to deal with unspecified “issues” with his left leg as his reason for pulling out of the game. 

Correa, a shortstop who received his second All-Star nod this season, decided to skip the game to spend time with his wife Daniella, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

