Astros stars Correa, Altuve will not play in All-Star game

Both players were named reserves for the game Tuesday night in Denver.

HOUSTON — Houston Astros stars Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa will not play in next week’s All-Star Game.

Both players were named reserves for the game Tuesday night in Denver.

Altuve, a second baseman, cited needing the time off to deal with unspecified “issues” with his left leg as his reason for pulling out of the game.

Correa, a shortstop who received his second All-Star nod this season, decided to skip the game to spend time with his wife Daniella, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child.