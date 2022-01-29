Sugar Land Space Cowboys introduce mascot, unveil new jerseys

The team on Saturday introduced its new mascot and revealed its new jerseys.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — The Sugar Land Skeeters are no more. The Houston Astros' Triple A franchise will now be known as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

“Today represents a new chapter of professional baseball in Sugar Land," said Astros Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications Anita Sehgal. "The next step to take as the team moved from its independent ball roots to affiliated Triple A baseball."

The team on Saturday introduced its new mascot, Orion, and revealed its new jerseys. The Space Cowboys say the team's trusty sidekick is a cosmic space dog of the species "Canis Cosmicus."

"Our goal was to clearly reflect a strong connection to the Astros family, but also stand out as a unique identity aligned with the vibrant, progressive, and family focused values of the City of Sugar Land community,” said Sehgal.

The new team store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday starting on January 31.

The Sugar Land Triple-A franchise is set to begin its season on April 5 on the road against the Sacramento River Cats and will host its home opener on April 12 vs. the Round Rock Express.