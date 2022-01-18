No more Skeeters: Houston Astros are renaming their Sugar Land Triple A team

There will be a launch party at Constellation Field on Jan. 29 to reveal the team's new name, logo, mascot and uniform.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — The Sugar Land Skeeters are getting a new name and new look before the 2022 season begins.

The Houston Astros are hosting a big party later this month to reveal the new name, logo, mascot and uniforms for its Triple A team.

The launch party is set for January 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.

Merchandise with the team's new brand will be on sale at the Constellation Field Team Store throughout the event or online.

Tickets for the Launch Party will be $1 and proceeds will benefit the Astros Foundation.

An announcement regarding a pre-season exhibition at Constellation Field will also be made during the Launch Party. Partial-season ticket plans will be announced and will go on sale, as well. Individual tickets will be put on sale at a later date.

The Launch Party will include:

Appearances and autograph sessions with Astros prospects Brett Conine, Chad Donato, JP France, Korey Lee, and JJ Matijevic, and Sugar Land manager Mickey Storey.

Live music

Live art creations

Inflatable attractions

Clubhouse tours

Face painting

Photo booths

Introduction of food items being debuted for 2022

Fireworks

Parking for the Launch Party will be free. Fans can access the main parking lot at Constellation Field through Stadium Drive.

🚨 We've got 𝘽𝙄𝙂 news. 🚨



A new era of baseball is on its way to Sugar Land - and you're invited! Be the first to see the new look of Sugar Land baseball at our Launch Party happening on January 29th here at @ConstellationEG Field!



🔗: https://t.co/3cSXyPm7OJ pic.twitter.com/M2PjK1WOmx — Sugar Land Skeeters (@SL_Skeeters) January 18, 2022

The Sugar Land Triple-A franchise is set to begin its season on April 5 on the road against the Sacramento River Cats and will host its home opener on April 12 vs. the Round Rock Express.