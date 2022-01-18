No more Skeeters: Houston Astros are renaming their Sugar Land Triple A team

SUGAR LAND, Texas — The Sugar Land Skeeters are getting a new name and new look before the 2022 season begins.
The Houston Astros are hosting a big party later this month to reveal the new name, logo, mascot and uniforms for its Triple A team.
The launch party is set for January 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.
Merchandise with the team's new brand will be on sale at the Constellation Field Team Store throughout the event or online.
Tickets for the Launch Party will be $1 and proceeds will benefit the Astros Foundation.
An announcement regarding a pre-season exhibition at Constellation Field will also be made during the Launch Party. Partial-season ticket plans will be announced and will go on sale, as well. Individual tickets will be put on sale at a later date.
The Launch Party will include:
- Appearances and autograph sessions with Astros prospects Brett Conine, Chad Donato, JP France, Korey Lee, and JJ Matijevic, and Sugar Land manager Mickey Storey.
- Live music
- Live art creations
- Inflatable attractions
- Clubhouse tours
- Face painting
- Photo booths
- Introduction of food items being debuted for 2022
- Fireworks
Parking for the Launch Party will be free. Fans can access the main parking lot at Constellation Field through Stadium Drive.
The Sugar Land Triple-A franchise is set to begin its season on April 5 on the road against the Sacramento River Cats and will host its home opener on April 12 vs. the Round Rock Express.
The Astros purchased the Sugar Land Skeeters prior to the 2021 season and named them as their Triple-A franchise.