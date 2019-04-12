HOUSTON — The Houston Roughnecks unveiled their team uniforms and helmet for the first time at a private dinner this week.

The Roughnecks’ uniforms reflect the team’s primary colors of red, navy and grey.

Players will choose from one of the highly-rated helmets from Riddell, VICIS and Schutt.

The ‘home’ jersey features red body and shoulders, navy sleeves, neck and side panels, embroidered red star on sleeves, embroidered Roughnecks team name, embroidered Roughnecks logo on neckplate.

XFL

The player numbers on front, back and shoulders are in navy with white outline.

The ‘home’ pants feature grey pant with navy side panel outlined by two red stripes.

The away jersey features grey body and shoulders, red sleeves, neck and side panels, embroidered navy star on sleeves, embroidered Roughnecks team name, embroidered Roughnecks logo on neckplate.

XFL

The player numbers on front, back and shoulders are in navy with red outline.

The ‘away’ pants feature navy pant with red side panel outlined by two grey stripes.

Fans can grab jerseys at the XFL Shop.

