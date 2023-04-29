Arizona Cardinals draft former Houston Cougars QB Clayton Tune

Tune was picked in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

HOUSTON — The Arizona Cardinals are adding another Texan to their locker room.

Former Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune was picked up by Arizona in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Tune joins Lone Star State gunslingers Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy, and David Blough on their roster.

Murray is currently rehabbing from a torn ACL while McCoy is working through offseason arm issues, according to the team.

The 6 foot 3 inch Tune threw for more than 4,000 yards last season to go along with 40 touchdowns for the Cougars. The 24-year-old spent five years with the Cougars. He took over the starting role for the final seven games of the 2019 season.

"If you just look at my body of work, the teams I play on, I elevate everyone around me," Tune said. "I'm a natural leader. People follow me. People see the work I put in and the mindset and they want to follow suit. I have that no-flinch mentality when things get going tough."