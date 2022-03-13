UH Cougars look to repeat as conference champs versus Memphis Tigers

After winning the regular season conference title, the Coogs seek to take the conference tourney title ahead of Selection Sunday.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Houston Cougars (28-5) have a chance to add more hardware to their trophy cabinet Sunday afternoon as they take on the Memphis Tigers (21-9) in the 2022 AAC Championship game.

Editorial note: The video above is historical footage of the 1984 Houston Cougars winning the conference championship

Houston enters the game favored by 3.5-points despite losing both previous matchups against the Tigers earlier this year.

A win versus Memphis on Sunday would give Houston its first back-to-back conference tournament championships since 1983-84 when the Coogs also made back-to-back Final Four appearances.

Houston will also find out who they'll be playing in the 2022 NCAA Tournament with Selection Sunday following the championship game.

The Cougars are locks to be in the tournament regardless of Sunday's result, while the Memphis Tigers still have a bit of a case to make if they plan on joining March Madness.

Game updates

UH raced out to a 12-point lead in the first half. They led 36-24 at the half.

Follow the KHOU 11 Sports team on social!

Jason Bristol on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Daniel Gotera on social media: Facebook | Twitter