Melissa High School has erected a brand-new, state-of-the-art football stadium and indoor practice facility.

MELISSA, Texas — There goes the saying: "Everything is bigger in Texas."

That mantra could not ring more true than the unveiling of Melissa High School's brand new $35 million Kenny Deel Stadium. Renderings and real-life photos posted of the stadium have gone viral on social media, days before the kickoff of the 2023-24 high school football season in Texas.

Melissa is located nearly 40 miles outside of Dallas, and the high school houses nearly 1,300 students. Kenny Deel Stadium seats 10,000. And as the Cardinals open their season in 5A-D2 as the No. 1 ranked team in the state, WFAA will be live from Melissa in Week 1 of Friday Night Football. The Cardinals take on the No. 3 ranked Argyle Eagles. For a look at the full Friday Night Football schedule, click here.

Here is a closer look at the facilities:

Ain’t she pretty pic.twitter.com/n1R7DfGH20 — Game On Sports Melissa (@GameOnSportsMHS) August 16, 2023

Melissa’s new stadium is simply awesome. And we’ll be here week one for Argyle at Melissa. @melissaisd @Matt_Stepp817 @ProfessorDiggs pic.twitter.com/JGljjeHlWZ — DFW Inside High School Sports (@ihss_dfw) August 7, 2023

These state-of-the-art facilities continue to prove that high school football in Texas is simply different than anywhere else in the country. For the latest high school football coverage, visit WFAA's high school sports page here.

