Four Houstonians are going to the World Axe Throwing Championship in Tucson, Arizona in December.

Robert Leverence qualified for the championships last winter. Stephen Spears, Greg Dillard, and Gabbi Meglio have earned spots in the wild card round of the tournament.

"We started off here with people laughing at us for buying our own axes. Then we started bringing files and filing our own axes. People would laugh at us, saying you’re those nerds. Well now, we have sponsorships," said Leverence, who is part of a league with Houston Axe Throwing.

The Houston competitors travel all over the world for tournaments.

"Once you get up into that top one or two percent of the world, it gets really competitive," said Dillard.

They say one of their favorite things about the sport is the community.

"Just the friends and the challenges and everything is phenomenal. Plus, who doesn’t like throwing a metal object into a wooden board," said Spears.

The World Axe Throwing Championship will be broadcast live on ESPN on December 8.

