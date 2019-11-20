HOUSTON — *Editor's Note: The above video was originally published July 11, 2019*

Houston-based fashion and accessories retailer Charming Charlie is making a comeback with 15 stores opening next year, including three in the Houston area.

Charming Charlie Holdings Inc. closed all of its 261 remaining stores last summer as part of its second Chapter 11 bankruptcy in less than two years. However, a company led by Charles Chanaratsopon, founder and former CEO of Charming Charlie, bought the brand and its intellectual property through a bankruptcy auction in September. The sale included trademarks, domain names, customer data and social media assets.

Over the weekend, the company's Facebook and Instagram accounts revealed it plans to open 15 stores in March 2020.

Visit the Houston Business Journal to see where the Houston locations will be.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter