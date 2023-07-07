J.J. Watt, Yordan Alvarez to make appearances at Dick's Sporting Goods House of Sport openings

The sporting goods chain will be opening House of Sport locations in Katy and Baybrook this weekend.

KATY, Texas — This weekend, Dick's Sporting Goods is opening up two House of Sport locations in the Greater Houston area.

In honor of the grand openings, Houston athletes, past and present, will be making appearances.

On Friday, former Texans star J.J. Watt is stopping by the Katy location, while Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is making an appearance on Saturday.

Watt will be at the Katy location from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Watt is set to return to football this fall as a studio analyst with the NFL on CBS which you can watch on KHOU 11.

Then C.J. Stroud, Texans rookie quarterback and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, will be at both the Katy and Baybrook locations Sunday.

This weekend’s events include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, autograph signings, a sports festival in the parking lot, games and mystery gift cards.

House of Sport says it offers customers interactive experiences and expert services.

Here is a list of athletes appearing this weekend:

Sheryl Swoopes, former Comets star and basketball Hall-of-Famer

Friday, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Katy

Saturday, noon to 1:30 p.m., Baybrook

Clyde Drexler, former Rockets star and basketball Hall-of-Famer

Friday, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Baybrook

Yordan Alverez, current Astros star

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Katy

Tunde Oyeneyin and Ross Rayburn, Peloton instructors

Saturday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Katy

Saturday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Baybrook

C.J. Stroud, Texans rookie quarterback and former Ohio State star

Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Katy

Sunday, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Baybrooks

Both locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.