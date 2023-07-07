J.J. Watt, Yordan Alvarez to make appearances at Dick's Sporting Goods House of Sport openings

KATY, Texas — This weekend, Dick's Sporting Goods is opening up two House of Sport locations in the Greater Houston area.
In honor of the grand openings, Houston athletes, past and present, will be making appearances.
On Friday, former Texans star J.J. Watt is stopping by the Katy location, while Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is making an appearance on Saturday.
Watt will be at the Katy location from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
Watt is set to return to football this fall as a studio analyst with the NFL on CBS which you can watch on KHOU 11.
Then C.J. Stroud, Texans rookie quarterback and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, will be at both the Katy and Baybrook locations Sunday.
This weekend’s events include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, autograph signings, a sports festival in the parking lot, games and mystery gift cards.
House of Sport says it offers customers interactive experiences and expert services.
Here is a list of athletes appearing this weekend:
Sheryl Swoopes, former Comets star and basketball Hall-of-Famer
- Friday, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Katy
- Saturday, noon to 1:30 p.m., Baybrook
Clyde Drexler, former Rockets star and basketball Hall-of-Famer
- Friday, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Baybrook
Yordan Alverez, current Astros star
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Katy
Tunde Oyeneyin and Ross Rayburn, Peloton instructors
- Saturday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Katy
- Saturday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Baybrook
C.J. Stroud, Texans rookie quarterback and former Ohio State star
- Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Katy
- Sunday, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Baybrooks
Both locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The Katy Dick’s House of Sport is located at The Shops at Park West, 24600 Katy Freeway, Suite 1100, Katy while the Baybrook location is at Baybrook Mall Power Center Extension, 18650 Gulf Freeway, Friendswood.