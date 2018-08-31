COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Coach Jimbo Fisher has preached about the importance of explosive plays since he took over at Texas A&M.

On Thursday night, Trayveon Williams gave his new coach exactly that when he ran 73 yards for a touchdown on the team's third offensive play to get things going in what ended as a 59-7 rout of Northwestern State in Fisher's debut at the school.

"Coach Fisher (says) the team that has the most explosive plays is going to be the team that wins," Williams said. "So just being able to create that explosive play and just giving a lot of juice to the offense and to the team ... was just a great opportunity to ignite the game."

Williams ran for 240 yards and three touchdowns in just more than two quarters to lead the Aggies to the victory.

Williams scored Texas A&M's first touchdown on a 73-yard run, and a 2-yard scamper made it 21-0 in the second quarter. The junior pushed the lead to 42-0 when he burst through the line and simply outran everyone else for a 40-yard score early in the third quarter in his last play of the night.

"What Trayveon does is he has great acceleration," Fisher said. "He sees very well. He's just a natural runner with the football."

It was the second-best rushing performance in school history behind the 297 yards Bob Smith ran for against SMU on Nov. 11, 1950, and Williams became the 20th player in Texas A&M history to reach 2,000 career yards rushing (2,095). Kwami Etwi added 83 yards rushing and a score to help the Aggies rush for more than 400 yards (503) for the first time since 2003.

Williams said he didn't know how many yards he'd piled up until his night was done.

"We were just going out there and having fun ... just got caught up in the moment and I didn't even realize I had what I had," he said.

