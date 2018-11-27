EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Trayvon Reed picked the right night to be perfect.

Reed scored 23 points and John Jones added 20 to help Texas Southern shock No. 18 Oregon with an 89-84 victory Monday night.

Reed, a 7-foot-2 senior, made all nine of his shots and also was 5-for-5 from the foul line for the Tigers (2-4), who were 24-point underdogs.

"Trayvon did an excellent job," Texas Southern coach Johnny Jones said. "It was his best game by far all year long. I thought he performed at a really good pace on both ends of the floor.

"Offensively, he was very effective and he played with a lot of energy on the defensive end. I thought he had them uncomfortable at both."

All nine of Reed's field goals came on dunks as the Ducks couldn't keep him away from the rim.

"We never got physical with him," Oregon coach Dana Altman said. "He kind of did whatever he wanted."

It was just the fourth nonconference loss at home for the Ducks since Matthew Knight Arena opened in 2011.

Jalyn Patterson had a double-double with 13 points and 11 assists, and Derrick Bruce added 13 points for Texas Southern, which scored 57 points in the second half.

Oregon led by 13 points early in the second half before the Tigers rallied. Reed's dunk with 9:59 left in the game capped a 23-8 run and gave the Tigers a 61-59 advantage.

Bol Bol, the Ducks' 7-2 freshman center, had 32 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double. He hit two free throws with 3:20 left to tie the game at 75.

Reed then scored four straight points to give the Tigers a 79-75 advantage with 2:18 left. Will Richardson hit two free throws 12 seconds later to get Oregon back within two.

Bruce had eight points in the final 1:11 to seal the win, including making all six of his free throws in the final 43 seconds.

Payton Pritchard had 14 points, and Will Richardson and Victor Bailey Jr. added 13 each for Oregon (4-2).

"We weren't a team on defense. We were all individuals," Pritchard said. "This is a terrible loss. If we're going to turn around our season right here, we either get better from this or we don't."

Bol scored Oregon's first 10 points, including two 3-pointers, and had 16 by halftime with seven rebounds as the Ducks led 39-32.

Oregon received a scare with seven minutes left in the first half when forward Kenny Wooten crashed into the basket stanchion on a block attempt. The 6-foot-9 sophomore didn't return and spent the second half on the bench with ice and a protective sleeve on his left knee.

The Tigers dominated the boards 41-32 with Reed, Patterson and Jeremy Combs grabbing seven each. Texas Southern shot 57.6 percent in the second half and hit 6 of 11 from 3-point range.

"Stops and rebounds don't mean a lot to us and in the college game they've got to mean a lot more," Altman said. "We've got to change our whole mindset and focus in on the defensive end and the rebounding.

BIG PICTURE

Former LSU coach Johnny Jones, in his first season at Texas Southern, has his Tigers playing 14 of their first 16 games away from Houston. They opened with a 72-69 win at Baylor before losing 104-67 to new-No. 1 Gonzaga.

Oregon's strength of schedule takes more hits next month as only one of its seven opponents during December was among the others receiving votes in this week's Top 25 poll. That's Houston, with one point.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Oregon bumped up three spots to No. 18 in this week's poll, but the Pac-12's preseason favorite is now in serious danger of exiting the Top 25.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

After making 33 of 42 free throws in their last game, an 83-72 win against Green Bay, the Ducks were 7 of 8 against Texas Southern.

ROLE PLAYER

John Jones, the son of Tigers coach Johnny Jones, was a walk-on last year at Nevada where his father was an assistant coach. The 6-0 sophomore reserve hit all three of his 3-pointers in the second half against the Ducks. "He played like he was playing in high school," Johnny Jones said. "He knocked down shots and I thought he had a gutsy performance for us."

UP NEXT

Texas Southern plays its home opener against Huston-Tillotson, an NAIA member in Austin, Texas, on Thursday night after six road games to start the season.

Oregon goes to Houston on Saturday night for the first of only three true road games on the Ducks' nonconference schedule.

