Former UH football head coach Bill Yeoman dead at 92

Former University of Houston head football coach Bill Yeoman has died. He was 92.
Yeoman was admitted to the hospital in July for COVID-19. He was released but readmitted this weekend, according to his son, Bill Yeoman Jr. He died Wednesday afternoon.
Yeoman was the head coach at the University of Houston from 1962 to 1986. He was the first head coach at a predominately white school in the state of Texas to sign a Black player to a scholarship. He’s also known as the father of the “Veer” offense.