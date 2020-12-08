Former UH football head coach Bill Yeoman dead at 92

Yeoman was admitted to the hospital in July for COVID-19. He was released but readmitted this weekend, according to his son, Bill Yeoman Jr. He died Wednesday afternoon.

#KHOU11 Coach Yeoman @UHCougarFB was not only a Hall of Fame coach but also a Hall of Fame person and a longtime friend to many of us. He was 92 . Rest In Peace Bill!!

Yeoman was the head coach at the University of Houston from 1962 to 1986. He was the first head coach at a predominately white school in the state of Texas to sign a Black player to a scholarship. He’s also known as the father of the “Veer” offense.