University of Houston coaching legend Bill Yeoman has COVID-19

His son says Yeoman was hospitalized last week after testing positive.
Bill Yeoman, former University of Houston coach, speaks at the Mayor's Breakfast as part of the College Hall of Fame Enshrinement activities Friday, Aug. 9, 2002, in South Bend, Ind.

Former University of Houston head football coach Bill Yeoman has COVID-19, according to his son, Bill Yeoman, Jr.

Yeoman, Jr., says his father is having no respiratory issues and “he’s in great shape for being 92 years old.”

Yeoman was hospitalized last week after testing positive for COVID-19 and he’s now in a skilled nursing center. 

North Carolina State University head football coach Lou Holtz, left, and University of Houston head football coach Bill Yeoman on Dec. 24, 1974 look over the Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl trophy in Houston. The coaches teams played to a 31-31 ties, but Yeoman awarded the trophy to North Carolina State after the game.

“He’s tougher than I am," said Yeoman, Jr.  "And you can quote me on that!” 

Coach Bill Yeoman was the head coach at the University of Houston from 1962 through 1986. Yeoman was the first head coach at a predominately white school in the state of Texas to sign a Black player to a scholarship. He’s also known as the father of the “Veer” offense.

