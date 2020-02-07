University of Houston coaching legend Bill Yeoman has COVID-19

Former University of Houston head football coach Bill Yeoman has COVID-19, according to his son, Bill Yeoman, Jr.
Yeoman, Jr., says his father is having no respiratory issues and “he’s in great shape for being 92 years old.”
Yeoman was hospitalized last week after testing positive for COVID-19 and he’s now in a skilled nursing center.
“He’s tougher than I am," said Yeoman, Jr. "And you can quote me on that!”
Coach Bill Yeoman was the head coach at the University of Houston from 1962 through 1986. Yeoman was the first head coach at a predominately white school in the state of Texas to sign a Black player to a scholarship. He’s also known as the father of the “Veer” offense.
