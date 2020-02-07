University of Houston coaching legend Bill Yeoman has COVID-19

His son says Yeoman was hospitalized last week after testing positive.

Former University of Houston head football coach Bill Yeoman has COVID-19, according to his son, Bill Yeoman, Jr.

Yeoman, Jr., says his father is having no respiratory issues and “he’s in great shape for being 92 years old.”

Yeoman was hospitalized last week after testing positive for COVID-19 and he’s now in a skilled nursing center.

“He’s tougher than I am," said Yeoman, Jr. "And you can quote me on that!”