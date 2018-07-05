HOUSTON - Houston Police are asking for the public's help in finding two men who allegedly robbed a woman while she was unloading her groceries.

The woman told police the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday, April 9 at her apartment complex at 7900 Westheimer Road.

The woman said she was unloading groceries from her vehicle when she was approached by the two men.

One of the men told her to take her purse off. When she resisted and said no, the suspect hit her in the face with a gun and grabbed her purse. The two men ran to a nearby vehicle and took off.

The suspects are only described as black males in their 20s.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division are asking for the public's help in finding the suspects.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org

Take a look at this sketch. He is one of 2 suspects wanted in an aggravated robbery. If you have info on this #HPDRobberyOTW, call HPD Robbery 713-308-0700 or @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS. More details about this & other open robbery cases here https://t.co/3RFFLGa5ss #hounews pic.twitter.com/eIV3LQybnV — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 7, 2018

© 2018 KHOU