Easter potatoes are a thing thanks to high egg prices and that's no yolk!

Egg prices have dropped a little but some families think they're still too high to justify dying them for Easter. Instead, they're using potatoes!

HOUSTON — Dying and decorating eggs for Easter is an annual tradition for many families but some parents are switching things up this year to save money.

Egg prices have dropped a little since reaching record highs in Jan., but they're still not cheap. That's why some creative parents decided to color potatoes instead.

The trend hasn't been lost on potato producers.

Potatoes USA is promoting the idea as part of a marketing campaign. They say you can use food coloring or regular paint.

They also point out that potatoes are less fragile than eggs and easier for kids to hold. If they drop them, there's no mess to clean up either!

No word on how the Easter Bunny feels about lugging around heavier potatoes while delivering all those Easter baskets though.