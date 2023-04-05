What's closed on Easter? Here's a complete list of stores

HOUSTON — Whether you forgot a last-minute ingredient or need some extra goodies to fill that Easter basket, you're not entirely out of luck!
A quick H-E-B run is out of the question on Easter Sunday, as it's one of the two days the grocery store completely closes.
However, if you see a Kroger nearby, you should be good to go. Kroger will be open nationwide on Sunday, but pharmacy hours vary by location.
Stores open on Easter
- 7-Eleven (Always open)
- Academy Sports + Outdoors (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Ace Hardware (Check website for hours)
- Albertsons (Check website for hours)
- Barnes & Noble (Check website for hours)
- Big Lots (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- BJ's Wholesale Club (Check website for hours)
- Crate & Barrel (12 to 5 p.m., but mall locations vary)
- CVS (Check website for hours)
- Dollar General (Regular hours)
- DSW (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Duane Reade (Regular hours)
- Harris Teeter (Regular hours)
- Kroger (Regular hours, pharmacy hours vary)
- Petco (Regular hours)
- PetSmart (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Rite Aid (Check website for hours)
- Safeway (Check website for hours)
- Staples (Check website for hours)
- Starbucks (Check app for hours)
- The Fresh Market (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- The Home Depot (Reduced hours - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Trader Joe's (Check website for hours)
- Walgreens (Regular hours)
- Walmart (Regular hours)
- Wegmans (Regular hours)
- Whole Foods (Check website for hours)