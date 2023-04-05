What's closed on Easter? Here's a complete list of stores

If you need some last-minute Easter candy or ingredients for your cookout, here are the stores that are open.

HOUSTON — Whether you forgot a last-minute ingredient or need some extra goodies to fill that Easter basket, you're not entirely out of luck!

A quick H-E-B run is out of the question on Easter Sunday, as it's one of the two days the grocery store completely closes.

However, if you see a Kroger nearby, you should be good to go. Kroger will be open nationwide on Sunday, but pharmacy hours vary by location.

Stores open on Easter