VERIFY: You can vote without your voter registration card

Several people have contacted KHOU 11 News concerned about being able to vote since they haven't received their voter registration cards in the mail.

“If you don’t have a 2022 voter registration certificate, can you still vote?” one viewer asked.

Our source to VERIFY this question is a spokesperson with the Harris County Elections Office.

The short answer is yes, you can still vote even if you don’t have a physical copy of your voter registration card.

However, you do need to bring identification with your picture on it on Election Day.

These forms of ID are accepted:

Texas driver's license

Texas Election Identification Certificate

Texas Personal Identification Card

Texas handgun license

U.S. military ID

U.S. citizenship certificate

U.S. Passport

While you don’t need your registration card, you do need to be registered. You can double-check through the Texas Secretary of State’s website and the Harris County Elections website.

