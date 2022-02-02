VERIFY: You can vote without your voter registration card

HOUSTON — Several people have contacted KHOU concerned because they still haven’t received their voter registration card in the mail.
“If you don’t have a 2022 voter registration certificate, can you still vote?” one viewer asked.
Our source to VERIFY this question is a spokesperson with the Harris County Elections Office.
The short answer is yes, you can still vote even if you don’t have a physical copy of your voter registration card.
However, you do need to bring identification with your picture on it on Election Day.
These forms of ID are accepted:
- Texas driver's license
- Texas Election Identification Certificate
- Texas Personal Identification Card
- Texas handgun license
- U.S. military ID
- U.S. citizenship certificate
- U.S. Passport
While you don’t need your registration card, you do need to be registered. You can double-check through the Texas Secretary of State’s website and the Harris County Elections website.
KHOU can VERIFY that if you’re registered, you can vote whether or not you have a copy of your registration card with you.
The Harris County Elections office said registration cards were mailed out last week, so voters should receive them any day now.