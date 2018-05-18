HOUSTON – Houston police say a man faces several charges after he crashed a stolen car during a chase early Friday morning.

Police say it was shortly after 1 a.m. when an officer tried to stop the luxury sedan for traffic violations on Hammerly. The officer ran the car’s plate and found it was reported stolen.

The driver allegedly refused to stop and led officers on a short chase before he crashed into a fence on Clay at Brittmoore.

The suspect jumped out and ran away, but officers set up a perimeter and managed to find the man with the help of a K-9 unit and a helicopter.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

