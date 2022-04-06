Brazoria County law enforcement agencies show their support for Uvalde

The Freeport Police Department and Brazoria County Precinct 3 Constable's Office are among agencies lending a helping hand

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement agencies in Brazoria County are doing their part to support the Uvalde community following a school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers.

“I put out text messages… a group text message… and immediately it was like, ‘Tell me when… and what unit," said Freeport Police Department Chief Ray Garivey.

Chief Garivey said officers in his department jumped at the chance to help the community – who’s still in mourning more than a week after the tragedy.

“Countless hugs, thank you’s, tears, we’re so glad y’all are here… to hear my officers call me and tell me the sadness they see in their faces," Garivey said.

From relieving shifts for Uvalde police and going on patrols to participating in funeral escorts, three Freeport officers are doing whatever they can to help.

“I know that if I called them and asked them to help us, they wouldn’t hesitate to send the cavalry," Garivey said.

That’s why other agencies from Brazoria County – like the Precinct 3 Constable’s Office are also pitching in. Sgt. Gregory Hernandez didn’t just show up, he is literally showing his support.

“A Texas tattoo with a heart where the city is. And then these were the three call numbers I was assigned by the police department while I was here," said Sgt. Hernandez.

These officers hope their presence can show the community they’re not alone.

“It’s been very emotional, very taxing for everybody. I mean, everybody is questioning everything from that day. Nobody has the answers right now," said Sgt. Hernandez.

Not just there as police, but people too.

“It’s more than just a law enforcement thing. It’s a community thing. It’s a human thing to do," Sgt. Hernandez said.