Investigation into Uvalde school shooting continues as families say goodbye to their loved ones

UVALDE, Texas — As the investigation into the Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers moves forward, more families say their goodbyes to loved ones.

Among the victims is 10-year-old Eliahna Torres.

Her family said right now, they want to focus on who she was. That goes for her little cousin as well.

"The last thing she said to me was bye Uni I'll see you tomorrow," said Torres' cousin, Unica.

Eliahna and her 10-year-old cousin were inseparable. On the day Eliahana was laid to rest, that's what her family wanted to focus on.

"We want to remember her, her memory and what she was loved and we talk about her and we smile," said Eliahna's aunt, Melissa Flores. "Not the terror we faced on Tuesday. We want to remember her."

While they remember the good, new information is being released about the alleged mistakes made by law enforcement.

According to one Texas senator, Pete Arredondo -- the school district police chief who oversaw the response -- got to the scene without a police radio.

Instead, authorities said he was using a cell phone to call the police landline.

"We also know if these other first responders are getting these dispatches other cops are listening what is going on," said Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez. "Listening to these 911 calls coming in and yet there is an inactivity for over 45 mins almost 48 mins in the hallway."

There's also a pending lawsuit from a school employee who was inside Robb Elementary School during the massacre against the Georgia gunmaker who made the rifle used that day.

The deposition seeks information to determine if the gunmaker can be sued. The company, Daniel Defense, posted on its website that it's cooperating with investigators.