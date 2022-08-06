'We’ve seen enough' | Some Texans urging lawmakers for change as families continue to bury loved ones in Uvalde

As victims fight for change in Washington, D.C., families in Uvalde are still burying their loved ones.

UVALDE, Texas — Survivors and families of victims of the Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York mass shootings testified before members of the U.S. House at a committee hearing on Wednesday.

As victims fight for change in Washington, D.C., families in Uvalde are still burying their loved ones.

The funeral for 10-year-old Annabell Rodriguez was held Wednesday. She was one of the 19 children killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Her favorite color was blue and she wanted to be a veterinarian when she grew up. Her cousin, Jackie, was also killed in the shooting. She was buried last week.

While many in Uvalde are still saying goodbye to their loved ones, some are paying close attention to what's happening in the nation's capital.

People are coming to Uvalde from all over Texas to pay their respects.

Benjamin Perez, who's visiting Uvalde from Corpus Christi, had a message for lawmakers.

“I would ask for them to come together. We’ve seen enough," Perez said. "We’ve seen it in Santa Fe. We’ve seen it in Buffalo. We’ve seen it here in Uvalde. We’ve seen it throughout the country. I think it’s well overdue that people should come together and come up with an agreement.”

The memorial outside Robb Elementary School has continued to grow over the past couple of weeks as there are still more funerals planned in the coming days.